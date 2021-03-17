MADELIA — A driver upset about a speeding ticket allegedly decided to flee from another officer going over 120 mph before rolling his vehicle on Highway 60.
Khamsouk Sammy Phimmasone, 32, of Chaska, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor speeding Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court.
A Lake Crystal police officer saw a vehicle going very fast westbound on Highway 60 late Saturday night and alerted a Madelia police officer.
The Madelia officer reportedly clocked the vehicle going 115 mph and tried to pull it over but it would not stop, according to a court complaint.
The driver, later identified as Phimmasone, allegedly fled up to 120 mph while swaying across the westbound lanes and onto the shoulder.
The State Patrol set out spike stripes and Phimmasone reportedly kept going around 100 mph even as his shredded tires began to fall apart. He then struck a median and rolled “several times before coming to rest on what was left of its tires,” the court complaint said.
After he was taken into custody, Phimmasone told an officer he was upset about getting a speeding ticket earlier on his trip. He said he decided: “F--- it. I am just going to go however fast I want because it's my car."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.