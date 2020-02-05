WATERVILLE — A Waterville man allegedly drove on a sidewalk and nearly struck an acquaintance with whom he had earlier fought.
Police were called to the Corner Bar in Waterville early Monday morning. A 26-year-old man said he was walking to the bar when he saw Clint Weston Sellers, 24, speeding toward him in a pickup. The man said he got as close to the building as he could to get away as Sellers drove up and over a sidewalk and nearly hit him, a court complaint said.
The man said he had gotten into a physical fight with Sellers the prior night.
Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup drive onto the sidewalk at a high speed.
Sellers was charged with felony assault Tuesday in Faribault County District Court.
