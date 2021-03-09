Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.