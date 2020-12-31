NORTH MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing seven charges after a chase that ended in North Mankato Wednesday morning.
A Nicollet County sheriff deputy spotted and tried to stop a Ford Mustang that had been reported stolen from Blue Earth County. Charges say the driver, later identified as Ryan Alan Jensen, 39, fled.
The deputy used the pursuit intervention technique to stop the fleeing vehicle on Howard Drive. Jensen got out and ran and was found hiding under the deck of a residence nearby, according to a court complaint.
Jensen allegedly had a pill bottle that contained a baggie of methamphetamine, a baggie of marijuana and prescription painkiller pills.
A citizen later turned in Jensen's wallet that was found near the site where the vehicle pursuit came to an end. The wallet contained three checks and two credit cards that belonged to other people.
Jensen was charged Thursday in Nicollet County District Court with felony and misdemeanor counts of fleeing police, two felony and one misdemeanor count of drug possession, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor reckless driving.
