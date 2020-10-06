GAYLORD — A driver who fatally struck an elderly pedestrian and did not stop last winter in Gaylord was sentenced to four months in jail.
Alicia Nicole Streich, 25, of Gaylord, was convicted of felony criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday in Sibley County District Court.
Streich hit John Siewert, 85, of Gaylord, in the intersection of Main Avenue and Fourth Street the morning of Jan. 8, according to court documents.
Streich fled the scene. A passerby called 911 after finding Siewert severely injured. Siewert died at the scene.
The driver returned to the scene an hour later after her mother called 911. Her mother said she encouraged her daughter to turn herself in after Streich called and told her she had hit someone and was scared.
Streich later told a sheriff investigator Siewert stepped out in front of her and she could not stop in time to avoid hitting him.
Streich pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in July. A second felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash was dismissed.
She was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail, 10 years of probation, 300 hours of community service and over $6,000 in restitution. The jail time includes credit for two days already served and daytime release to go to work or do community service.
Streich also received a stayed two-year prison sentence that would be executed only if she violates other terms of the sentence.
The sentence issued by Judge Patrick Goggins is lighter than state guidelines. Streich's attorney requested the downward departure and the prosecution agreed in the plea deal not to object.
The request noted Streich was not impaired or distracted and is remorseful. It also claimed Siewert had been drinking and was wearing dark clothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.