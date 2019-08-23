NEW ULM — A driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in New Ulm last fall was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and probation.
Blake Ryan Jarve, 21, of Gibbon, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor failure to yield to a pedestrian and was sentenced Friday in Brown County District Court.
Jarve told police he did not see Roger Saxton, 70, as Saxton crossed Broadway at 12th South Street on Sept. 26. Saxton died at the scene.
Jarve was ordered to spend 45 days in jail, but 15 of those days can be replaced by community service related to driver education.
He will spend two years on probation and must pay over $2,400 in restitution to the victim’s family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.