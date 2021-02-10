WASECA — A men who led authorities on two high-speed chases in Waseca County was sentenced to 99 days in jail.
Chad Glenn Griffin, 40, of Mankato, formerly of New Richland, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing police in connection with an August pursuit and misdemeanor reckless driving in a September chase.
Two deputies collided and were treated for minor injuries during the Aug. 26 pursuit that started after a deputy saw Griffin traveling 101 mph on Highway 13 north of New Richland. The pursuit was called off, but Griffin was identified as the driver, according to a court complaint.
Authorities received a tip he was in Waseca on Sept. 11. When authorities tried to stop and arrest him, he reportedly fled while going up to 120 mph in heavy traffic on Highway 13. That pursuit also was called off after he drove in the wrong lane and nearly hit multiple vehicles head-on.
Griffin was finally captured a few days later and spent 39 days in jail, which is being deducted from the 99-day sentence ordered Tuesday in Waseca County District Court.
Griffin also must complete three years of probation with conditions including he complete drug treatment. He also was ordered to pay restitution; the amount will be decided at a hearing next month.
