MANKATO — Mankato's exam station, 2161 Bassett Drive, is one of several stations in the state that will be open for in-person service 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, starting this week and continuing through March.
Appointments are not required. Services will be provided on a first-come first-served basis.
The extended hours are a service offered especially to serve those who received extensions and need to soon renew their expiring driver’s licenses.
Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards set to expire as COVID-19 extensions end also have the option to renew online at: drive.mn.gov. This option is available for renewals of standard driver’s licenses or ID cards.
You must renew in person to make changes to driver’s licenses or ID cards or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s licenses or ID cards. Pre-applying online may reduce the time spent in the office.
