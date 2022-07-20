ST. PETER — Two male drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a car and semi crashed Tuesday night at an intersection a few miles west of St. Peter.
Gerald Davin Wovcha, 40, of Mankato, was driving an eastbound 2009 Toyota Prius on Nicollet County Road 5 when the car and a northbound 2023 Freightliner tractor Roger Ernest Hohl, 60, of Cherokee, Iowa, was driving north on Highway 111 crashed at 9:47 p.m. in the intersection, the State Patrol said.
Wochva was treated at River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter. Hohl was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
