ST. PETER — Two drivers who are cousins were injured when a compact SUV and a pickup crashed late Tuesday afternoon north of St. Peter.
Nathan Holtz, 33, of Le Sueur, was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester after the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox he was driving and a southbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Travis Holtz, 31, of St. Peter, collided shortly before 5 p.m., Nicollet County deputies said.
Nathan Holtz was traveling north on Nicollet County Road 20 and was near the intersection with 258th Street when the vehicles crashed. The pickup Travis Holtz was driving rolled into a ditch after the collision.
Nathan Holtz was wearing a seatbelt. His condition was serious Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesperson said.
Travis Holtz was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff's office said. His injuries were treated at Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
