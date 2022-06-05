WELLS — A 42-year-old Wells woman and a 39-year-old St. Peter man were injured when two vehicles crashed Sunday afternoon a few miles south of Wells.
Melissa Sue Feldt was driving a southbound 2011 Buick LaCrosse on Highway 22 at 12:24 p.m. and was near 160th Street in Faribault County when the car and a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup crashed, the State Patrol said.
Chad Timothy Guentzel had stopped the pickup and an attached trailer on the southbound shoulder of Highway 22 when the vehicles crashed.
Feldt and Guentzel were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Albert Lea.
