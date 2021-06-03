WATERVILLE — A 60-year-old Janesville woman and a 20-year-old Northfield man were injured when the vehicles they were driving crashed at an intersection on the southeast edge of Waterville Wednesday evening.
Mary Kay Wolff was driving a westbound 2017 Toyota Rav4 on Highway 60 and Noah Solomon Moyer was driving a southbound 2001 Jeep Wrangler on Highway 13 when the vehicles collided at 9 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Wolff and Moyer's non-life-threatening injuries were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
