ST. PETER — Two men were injured when the vehicles they were driving crashed Monday afternoon between St. Peter and Mankato.
Gordon Noel Green, 82, of Mankato, was in a 2016 Toyota Sienna when he attempted to cross Highway 169 from a driveway at 1:06 p.m. and the vehicle collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the Cruz, Eric Donald Velzke, 30, of Kiester, and Green, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Health Clinic System.
