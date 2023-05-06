Question: Are drivers required to use turn signals when entering or exiting a roundabout? With a newly constructed roundabout very recently opened in town, I have not once observed a turn signal used. What is the law?
Answer: This is a great question as we are seeing more roundabouts in the state of Minnesota.
State law says that a signal of intention to turn right or left shall be given continuously during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning. A person whose vehicle is exiting a roundabout is exempt from this subdivision. So per state law, a signal is not required once in a roundabout. Entering a roundabout requires a signal.
You must use your signal anytime you change lanes or direction to alert others of your intention.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that roundabouts produce better traffic flow, making the intersection safer. Roundabouts show an 89 percent decrease in fatal crashes, a 74 percent decrease in life-altering injury crashes and a 39 percent decrease in all crashes. They also handle high levels of traffic with less delay than most stop signs or signals.
For additional information about roundabouts, visit MNDOT’s website at: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/roundabouts/.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.