ST. JAMES — Authorities have identified the drivers in a fatal two-car crash Monday afternoon between St. James and Madelia
Keith Moldan, 53, of rural St. James, died at the scene of the accident at the intersection of 760th Avenue and 300th Street in Watonwan County, said a press release from Watonwan County Sheriff Jared Bergeman.
Dustin Hagen, 20, of LaSalle, was injured in the crash. He was treated at New Ulm Medical Center.
Moldan was driving a southbound car on 760th Avenue about 4:05 p.m. and Hagen was driving a westbound vehicle on 300th Street when the vehicles collided.
An investigation of the accident indicates Hagen failed to stop at the intersection.
There were no passengers in either car.
