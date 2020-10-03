MANKATO — With completed absentee ballots being requested and delivered to election officials in unprecedented numbers, Blue Earth County voters will have another drop-off choice beginning Monday.
The county’s “Drop & Go Quick Service” booth will be open in the parking lot at the historic courthouse in Mankato, 204 South 5th St., which houses the county elections office. The booth is a convenient drop-off opportunity for any county voters returning ballots. Staff will be able to provide curbside voting and other voter assistance.
It will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Other options
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, a second early voting location at 15 Map Drive in Mankato will provide another location for all early voting services for Blue Earth County voters.
The Mapleton and Lake Crystal City Hall offices will be able to collect ballots, starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, for Blue Earth County voters each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Demand for absentee ballots
Mike Stalberger, who oversees Blue Earth County elections, expects about half of all voters will cast early ballots either via mail, by dropping them off or by voting absentee in person.
"We are up to over 17,000 ballots sent out. We have 38,000 registered voters, so we have nearly half of registered voters with ballots mailed to them already."
He said that nearly 3,000 completed ballots have already been received by his office.
"Everyone is super excited to vote."
Stalberger said voters should wait for their ballot to arrive and then determine how to vote and return it. Ballots and the provided envelopes can be returned through the mail as all postage is paid. If voters have received a ballot but wish to vote in person, they should bring those materials with them.
Elections office hours
The Blue Earth County elections office at the Historic Courthouse is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. The office will be open extended hours Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters entering voting locations will be required to follow the state and county guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.
Voters can register, check the status of their ballot and handle many other elections-related tasks by visiting mnvotes.org. Voters should register in advance no later than Oct. 13 to be considered pre-registered for the election.
For additional questions or information, contact Blue Earth County Elections at 507-304-4341 or visit becvotes.org.
