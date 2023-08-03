When it comes to rain, we’re living paycheck to paycheck, experts say.
Tom Hoverstad, scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said crops are getting just as much as they need, and not much more, week over week.
“It’s been remarkably dry,” he said. “July was our 16th driest July. That’s following a very dry June. If you combine June and July together, it’s our third driest. The only two years where I could find where the combination of June and July were drier than this year was in the drought year 1988 that most people remember and the 1936 Dustbowl era.”
According to the latest Drought Monitor map, which was released Thursday, it shows mostly stagnant conditions throughout the region with “very little change,” said Craig Schmidt, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Rochester got about a quarter inch of rain since last week’s drought report, with Faribault only tallying a tenth of an inch. The Twin Cities ranged from a quarter of an inch in the western area to an inch and a half in parts of the eastern metro, Schmidt said, with such varied rainfall due to isolated thunderstorms. North toward St. Francis, there were 3 inches of rainfall.
“It really varied by community,” Schmidt said. “That’s why it didn’t affect the drought so much because it was so widely scattered. It stayed the same in terms of drought conditions.”
“For your area,” he said of the Mankato and North Mankato region, “it’s basically the abnormally dry to moderate dry drought category even with the rain we had last week. That makes sense because it was fairly spotty in coverage.”
Any time we get thunderstorms, it only affects small areas and doesn’t affect the overall drought characterization, Schmidt said. “Certain fields and small spots will improve, but it doesn’t make a difference in river levels,” he said. “We’re not putting a lot of water back into the system on a big enough scale to make a difference.”
Typically, the south-central area receives an inch and a half of rain per week, he said, but not this year.
St. James had no rain in the last seven days, and Redwood Falls had an isolated 2 to 3 inches.
However, forecasters see rain in our future, so experts are optimistic we might see gains in upcoming days.
“We are cautiously hoping we might see more substantial widespread rain this weekend,” Schmidt said. “We have some potential to see a couple of inches of rain over a large area of Minnesota, so we’re optimistic we can put a dent in the drought this weekend.”
“A forecast for rain on Sunday would be just in time again,” Hoverstad said. “It’ll be just in time for a crop that’s going to need some water again. Another half inch to an inch would help us.”
