MANKATO — The Mankato area continues to be abnormally dry, according to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday morning, which is the lowest classification on the monitor.
Rains that did occur missed the southeast part of the state. “The area of the state that’s in extreme drought is a little bit larger this week,” said Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
The extreme drought areas include Steele, Dodge, Mower, Fillmore and Olmsted counties.
Pat Duncanson, a Mapleton farmer with Duncanson Growers, said, “This week is certainly a challenge. But it could be worse.” The high humidity which makes it uncomfortable for people and livestock is “a good thing for the crops in that the crops will handle these high temps better.”
The rains that fell across Blue Earth County a couple of weeks ago were incredibly valuable in getting us through this current hot spell and intense heat, Duncanson said.
“However, I certainly think we are suffering a little bit now,” he said. “The crops are going backward, particularly with soybeans. But I’m still hoping for a somewhat average crop.”
Duncanson grows corn, soybeans and raises livestock at his farm.
“Overall it hasn’t changed a whole lot,” said Bill Borghoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. “There has been some minor worsening of the drought near Rochester and north of St. Cloud. “There is still an extreme drought near Rochester, and in the Mankato area we’re still abnormally dry, which is the lowest drought classification.”
To the north, north of St. Cloud and up to Duluth and then into northwestern Minnesota, they still have a severe drought classification as they did last week, Borghoff said.
As for what’s ahead, more of the same, he said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll see much rain any time soon, at least not on the foreseeable horizon,” Borghoff said.
Crops have been doing fairly well given how dry of a summer we’ve had, he said.
“It would certainly be good to see more rain, but in the Mankato area specifically, relative to the rest of the Upper Midwest, that area is doing the best in the region,” Borghoff said.
In west-central Minnesota, conditions have improved over the last several weeks, Hoverstad said. “There are some areas that aren’t even in drought. It’s really improved up there.”
Demand for rain decreases as the summer season wears on, experts say. Rain at this time of year doesn’t do much good, especially for corn, Hoverstad said.
“In fact, the heat we’ve had the last few days has moved corn along a little too fast,” he said. “It’s probably not the best situation for kernel fill. I’d like to see more moderate temperatures and especially would like to see some cooler nights.”
The hot spell we’ve endured isn’t good for corn, he said, but was thankfully fairly short-lived.
