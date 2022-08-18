MANKATO — Drought conditions remain virtually unchanged compared to a week ago, with moderate drought in Nicollet and Sibley counties and the northern half of Le Sueur County.
Thanks to rain, some areas — including southern Le Sueur County and points to the east — are in only an "abnormally dry" range, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, which has data through Tuesday.
All of Blue Earth County and far southern Minnesota have no drought.
Virtually all of central and northern Minnesota have no drought.
While portions of the Greater Twin Cities metro area had been listed in moderate to severe drought earlier this week, that likely changed in some areas after a slow-moving thunderstorm pounded them Wednesday night.
The city of Cambridge, just north of the Twin Cities, was particularly hard hit, as storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in just a couple of hours causing severe street flooding.
Chances of rain over much of Minnesota continues through Saturday.
Mankato has a 60% chance of scattered showers Friday and a chance for a stray thunderstorm Saturday. Sunday and into the rest of next week looks to be dry.
The weekly report from the University of Minnesota Research and Outreach Center in Waseca showed little rain for the week running from last Thursday to Wednesday of this week.
"This was a cool and dry week here in southern Minnesota. Temperature averaged 67.4 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees cooler than normal. Rainfall totaled 0.24 inch or 0.85 inch less than normal,” the report said.
"Growing degree units totaled 121.5, 9% less than normal. Since May 1, we have now accumulated 1953.5 GDUs or 5% more than normal."
The research center said corn is in the R4 (dough) stage. Corn kernels at this stage have accumulated about one-half their mature dry weight.
Soybeans are in the R5 (beginning seed) stage. "Stress at this time from dry weather or leaf loss such as hail damage will result in significant yield losses because flowering is complete. Once flowering is complete, yield depends on how many pods develop, how many seeds develop in each pod and weight of each seed."
The center said soybean aphid numbers remain below treatment thresholds on most fields. "We may be getting benefits from all the predatory insects that live in our soybean fields."
