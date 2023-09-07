MANKATO — The latest Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows conditions worsening some in the local region but hitting extreme heights in some parts of the state.
Most of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, as well as most of south-central and southwestern Minnesota, remain in either a moderate drought or are listed as abnormally dry. But just to the east more counties are in a severe drought.
For the first time this year, there are areas of “exceptional drought” — the highest drought rating — showing up in the state.
Parts of Mower and Freeborn counties are in exceptional drought as are parts of Carlson and Aitkin counties, near Duluth.
Areas of southeastern and northeastern Minnesota are in an expanding extreme drought range.
Thursday’s drought monitor shows all categories of drought have expanded in the state.
Rainfall deficits across the state (since June 1) range from as little as 1.72 inches below normal in the Fargo-Moorhead area to as high as 9.32 inches in Rochester, according to MPR.
The rainfall deficit in the Twin Cities stands at 7.79 inches below normal. More than double our normal fall rainfall would have to fall to make up that deficit.
There isn’t a lot of hope for good soaking rains in the near forecast.
Locally, Sunday brings the best shot at rain with a 40% chance. The temperatures will be much more moderate in the next 10 days with highs in the upper 60s to mid and upper 70s.
