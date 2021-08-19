MANKATO — Drought conditions again worsened in Minnesota this week, pushing parts of southwest Blue Earth County into extreme territory.
Extreme drought conditions are the second-worst designations on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, only behind exceptional.
Much of south-central Minnesota was in either severe to moderate range on the updated map Thursday, but the portion of Blue Earth County joined southern Watonwan County and all of Martin County with extreme conditions.
Timely rains, the latest being forecasted over the next few days, have kept the Mankato area from reaching northwest Minnesota’s exceptional drought conditions.
Rain forecasted on Friday and possibly Sunday will help, said meteorologist Brent Hewett of the National Weather Service. It just won’t be enough to offset all the dryness leading up to it.
“While it’s not going to be a drought-busting event, it’s certainly much needed rain,” he said. “Getting a half-inch or inch will help immediately with some of the soil moisture and streams and tributaries.”
The rain expected in south-central Minnesota looked on track to hit much of the rest of the state as well. If it comes, it can be seen as a temporary stopgap keeping the drought from worsening in the near term.
Prolonged periods with widespread moderate to light rain are what will be needed to truly relieve the state. Such conditions don’t appear to be on the way the rest of this month, Hewett said.
“If we can see that return to a normal precipitation pattern this fall, it would help limit the damage potential,” he said. “Even if we do see a more active and wet pattern this fall, though, we’re unlikely to see much improvement this year.”
About half the state now has extreme drought conditions, up from 42% last week. Extreme drought impacts range from early corn harvesting to widespread wildfire risks to surface waters nearing record lows.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeing low water levels or drying steams in parts of the state, said Jeremy Rivord, a hydrologist supervisor with the DNR.
“In certain parts of the state, especially in the northwest, we’re finding dry stream beds,” he said.
The DNR works with municipalities with exceptional drought conditions to minimize unnecessary water usage. Cities in the Mankato area have encouraged residents to limit lawn watering as a precaution.
One notable example of the drought’s impact on the region is the dwindling water flow at Minneopa State Park’s falls near Mankato. Typically a gush of falling water during most summers, the falls was reduced to more of a trickle this week.
