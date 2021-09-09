MANKATO — The drought continues to loosen its grip on the southern two-thirds of Minnesota.
The newest Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows southern Minnesota improving compared to a week earlier.
The region is now in just "moderate drought" or listed as only "abnormally dry."
But most all of northern Minnesota remains in extreme drought while a swath of northwestern Minnesota is still in "exceptional drought."
Despite the ongoing conditions up north, some recent rains did help slow a major forest fire, allowing firefighters to finally make progress on containing it.
Earlier this week the U.S. Forest Service put containment of the Greenwood fire at 49%, with total acreage at 26,112.
The fire has been burning near Isabella in Lake County since Aug. 15. Its footprint has hovered around 26,000 acres for several days.
The drought eased considerably in southwestern Minnesota, where status was upgraded from "severe drought" in some areas in recent weeks to "moderate drought" or just "abnormally dry."
But the relief is too late for many of the crops in southwest Minnesota. Sandy soils and little to no rain through much of the summer caused many crops to dry and shrivel.
In the Greater Mankato region, farmers were more fortunate, getting just enough timely rains to keep crops moving along. The area also has a lot of clay soil, which better holds water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.