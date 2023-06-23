MANKATO — A shot of rain Sunday helped those who got it and has kept much of the Mankato region in decent shape, while the rest of the state has been moving toward drought conditions.
But relief is predicted as thunderstorms are predicted Saturday in much of the state and Monday could bring heavy rains.
Blue Earth County and most of Nicollet County, as well as several counties to the west and southwest, remain in the normal range when it comes to moisture.
But the areas that are abnormally dry or in moderate drought have expanded significantly in the last week, according to the latest Drought Monitor map released Thursday.
Moderate drought is now affecting a large band that stretches from the La qui Parle area all the way to Grand Marais and down to Wabasha County, including all of the Twin Cities.
And the areas in and around Mille Lacs, Benton and Morrison counties have gone into severe drought status.
As of Tuesday, 53% of the state was in the abnormally dry range, while 35% was in moderate drought and 5% in severe drought.
Just 7% of the state is in the normal range.
Samantha Schoenbauer, University of Minnesota ag extension educator for Nicollet and Sibley counties, said the dry conditions are stressing things, although farm crops are holding up.
"The crops are hanging in there better than I expected, but are getting stressed.
"Looking at all the fields, you can tell it's pretty dry. There's not a lot of irrigation (done) here. Sunday it seemed it was going to rain real well but on my farm (in northeast Sibley County) we just got a half inch," Schoenbauer said.
She said she has seen a lot of stress on trees, even established trees.
"I'm getting a lot of calls about trees being stressed. You can see more disease and insect damage in stressed trees."
She said even larger, established trees that are stressed can be watered. "You want to water down about 6 to 9 inches but you don't want to water too much because that can hurt them."
She said there is a lot of information on the extension website about watering and care for trees: extension.umn.edu
Schoenbauer said they raise beef cattle on their farm and said the pastures are struggling to regrow after cattle have grazed.
Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said the area has gotten just enough rain to keep crops on track.
"Sunday we got a quarter inch. There was a half inch in the Mankato area. Even that quarter inch helped things for a few days."
While the rainfall in the last half of May and so far in June is far below the normal average, Hoverstad said the snowy winter and heavy rains in early May have helped.
"The deep soil moisture is still there, so if we get the nice rain they're predicting for this weekend the crops will be able to get down to that deeper soil moisture."
He said the good thing is that corn and soybean crops can tolerate moisture stress at this time of year without it impacting potential crop yields this fall.
"It's before and during (corn) tasseling that yields are hurt if they're stressed."
Tracking the drought has been difficult in recent weeks because some isolated areas got fairly significant rain while other areas nearby got little or none.
In parts of northwest Minnesota, farmers are already seeing numerous negative effects of drought on their crops, Angie Peltier, a U of M Extension educator in that region, told MPR News this week.
She said plants in some corn fields have begun to roll up and look like “sharp, spiky pineapple leaves” to conserve water. Some soybean leaves are turning over for the same reason.
Since April 1, she said, rainfall in the area has been 2 to 4 inches below normal. And as of May 1, they’ve seen maximum temperatures 6 to 9 degrees higher than normal.
