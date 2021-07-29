While the drought continued to worsen this week, much of the nine-county area has gotten just enough rain at the right times.
“The crops have lived sort of a charmed life in our area,” said Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca. “We’re just squeaking by. The amounts haven’t been impressive but it’s been timely.”
Waseca and most of the region got some rain last weekend and added four-tenths on Wednesday.
Tim Harbo of Welsh Heritage Farm near Lake Crystal said the apple crop is doing well.
“We’ve been lucky compared to a lot of folks. We’ve been getting just enough every few weeks to not be too bad. The ground has been staying wet enough.”
He said orchards in some other parts of the state haven’t fared as well. Many can irrigate at least part of their orchard, but Harbo said it’s just not the same as a good rain.
Most commercial orchards have in recent years planted trees attached to trellises that have a drip-irrigation system. Harbo has about 100 newer trees — a quarter of their orchard — on trellises and irrigation.
He said most orchards are also reporting a slightly smaller crop due to a late frost this spring. But overall, the crop looks good.
“The size is looking good. We’ll be picking Paula Reds, our first variety to mature, around the 15th of August. Then at the end of August we’ll be into Zestar and they’re looking great. Then it’s just nonstop after that,” Harbo said.
Fruit, veggies OK
Diane Dunham, head of the Mankato Farmers’ Market, said the season has been better than many feared.
“Overall, the majority of our people are getting enough rain to keep things going along. Sweet corn is at the market — it’s normal size for this time of year. They’re smaller this time of year but normal size.”
She said the heat helps some vine crops. “Melons like a dry period when they’re sugaring up.”
She advises people with melons to cut back vines with very small melons. “If the vines are cut back, the growth can concentrate on the melons that are on the plant,” she said. “People don’t like cutting off vines, but if the cantaloupe are tiny at this time of year, they’re not going to mature anyway.”
Dunham said the extreme heat did cause some blossoms to drop from tomato and pepper plants. “When it gets better again, they will add new blossoms.”
Corn, soybeans
Hoverstad said corn crops in the area made it through their critical pollination period pretty well.
“I would like to see it not so warm at nights. Corn does good with days in the 80s and nights in the 60s, but they don’t need that 70s at night.”
He said the next few weeks will be more critical for the soybean crops as they mature.
Hoverstad said the area’s pea crop was poor. “They don’t like hot weather, and we had all that heat in June.”
He said the area should get by for another week. “But after that, we’ll be needing rain again.”
Hoverstad said that as he was doing his daily and weekly weather data this week, he was reminded of what happened last year at this time.
“This is when we had a mega rain, with 6 to 8 inches in the Mankato area. A mega rain is rare — it has to rain at least 6 inches over 1,000 square miles. So that was an impressive one.
“How quickly we forget something like that.”
Drought map worsens
The latest Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows worsening drought across the state.
The areas of “severe drought” and “extreme drought” grew, and for the first time, an area of extreme drought settled in not far from Mankato, in Redwood and adjoining counties.
Most of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties are in “moderate drought” with severe drought areas to the west, south and north.
The extreme drought area is mostly focused on northwest Minnesota, with wildfire risks a growing concern.
The sandy soils of central, western and southwestern Minnesota don’t hold moisture, and the crops in thsoe areas are taking a beating. From Hutchinson to the north, corn plants are stunted and turning brown while soybeans are also suffering.
“Some of the areas that don’t have the soil water-holding capacity are suffering,” Hoverstad said. “We’re fortunate in this part of the state to have soil that stores water pretty well. If you go down a foot, there’s still moisture there.”
Truck restrictions lifted
As more than a dozen counties face severe drought conditions and are under a primary agricultural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order this week that waives trucking regulations to support state livestock producers facing a significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage.
“When Minnesota’s farmers are struggling, all of Minnesota is struggling,” Walz said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to address the challenges our farmers, ranchers and livestock producers are facing. I am grateful to the USDA for their recognition of the deteriorating conditions here in Minnesota.”
Walz and other state officials have been meeting with ag leaders from across the state to hear how the drought has impacted them.
