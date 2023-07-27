MANKATO — The latest Drought Monitor map doesn’t show the improvement many areas got due to rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The current map, released Thursday, shows conditions mostly unchanged from the map released a week earlier. But data for the map only runs through Tuesday morning, so it didn’t include the welcome rains that came for many since then.
The band of rain moved southeast, on a line north of the Minnesota River.
Alexandria got 1.7 inches, but St. Cloud got just a sprinkle. Willmar received nearly 3 inches and Hutchinson 1.7 inches.
The Mankato and North Mankato area saw reports of just under and inch to nearly 2 inches of rain.
But the rains mostly missed areas south and southwest of Mankato.
“It barely got the sidewalks wet,” said Mapleton area farmer Pat Duncanson.
“But we’ve had times where we got decent rain and Mankato didn’t get any,” he said.
Much of the Twin Cities, which was in severe drought, also had heavy rains recently, as did parched Rochester and Faribault, both of which got more than an inch of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Veggies need irrigating
Roger Anderson, of Anderson Truck Farm near Judson, said they’ve always irrigated their vegetable crops.
“We’ve irrigated since the ‘40s. It’s mostly drip tape but some overhead, too. We irrigate at night.”
While the irrigation guarantees to good crop in dry years, Anderson said the long stretch of drought and some heat makes it hard to keep up in giving the crops the water they need.”
They got 1½ inches of rain in the recent storm.
“We’re just starting to get the melons — the heat brought them on. And tomatoes and cucumbers. We won’t have the squash and pumpkins and ornamental stuff until September.”
While he used to have trucks stationed at area towns and Mankato and North Mankato, Anderson said he has had to cut back on the number of trucks because he can’t find enough help.
They have a truck in the Rhapsody Music parking lot on Madison Avenue, where corn is selling for $10 for 13 ears.
“And we’ve always guaranteed our stuff. If people have any problems, they can bring in back and we make it right.”
He said the higher cost of fuel, insurance, labor and other overhead is making it harder.
“There isn’t much in it anymore.”
Diane Selly, president of the Mankato Farmers’ Market, said the long stretch of drought has been tough for growers at the market.
“Previous to this rain it was really bad. A lot of the growers had been watering. But that is a lot of labor hauling water.”
Still she said the sweet corn and melons that are ripening and coming in now are of good quality.
Selly said people need to be aware of drought stress on their landscape trees.
“A big oak tree can use 200 gallons of water a day.” She said a good soaking of 1 to 2 inches a week for trees helps.
“Trees in the yard might die two years from now, but it’s because you didn’t water them this year or last year.”
For lawns and garden she said don’t do a light sprinkling every day but water two or three times a week, applying 1 to 2 inches per week.
