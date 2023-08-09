If you want to go no farther than your window, you’ll likely see fall colors as soon as early September.
Maple trees stressed by consecutive years of drought are apt to turn early, said Justin Lundborg, natural resources specialist with the city of Mankato.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see those trees starting to turn color in three to four weeks, or the first week of September,” he said. “Especially with stressed trees, it’s common with those.”
The drought has caused tree stress, and that “doesn’t help with fall colors. So it’s likely that they’ll be a little duller in color and color could come sooner rather than later,” Lundborg said. “Color also won’t last as long if the drought continues.”
The rainfall of the last few weeks has helped immensely, he noted, adding that, “If we continue to receive adequate rainfall, that would help a lot.”
Factors for spectacular fall colors are “less than ideal,” said Johanna George, landscape designer and manager at Drummer’s Garden Center and Floral in Mankato. “We are in our third season of abnormally dry to drought conditions. If we go into August and September with warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights, we should have a nice show of fall color.”
Fall color experts are hesitant to say how glorious the trees will be this fall, as it’s unknown how much rainfall we’ll get. “The amount of nutrition and moisture matter,” George said.
“It’s really hard to predict,” said Gary Wyatt, educator in agroforestry for the University of Minnesota Extension’s regional office in Mankato. “There’s been years when we thought it would be great colors and it hasn’t been. And then we’ve had years when we thought there wouldn’t be color and there was. We do know drought could affect colors this fall.”
In fact, it’s the same as predicting the weather, Wyatt said, which he isn’t apt to do.
“Hopefully we can recover a little bit from the drought,” George said. “But a drought usually means less vibrant fall color.”
If you’re embarking on a short fall drive, the southern-central Minnesota area, including Mankato, usually peaks around late September to mid-October, Lundborg said. “The river valley is always going to offer the best colors around here,” he said, “anywhere along the river.”
