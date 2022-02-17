Farmers and ranchers hit hard by last summer's drought — particularly livestock and vegetable producers — could see additional state aid under a proposal approved unanimously this week in a legislative committee.
The $10 million package would allocate half to the Department of Agriculture to issue $10,000 grants to livestock producers and specialty crop farmers. It would target areas of the state where pastures were hardest hit and where ranchers had to travel long distances to buy hay.
The other $5 million would go to the Rural Finance Authority to fund low- or no-interest drought relief loans.
"I've been hearing from farmers in the area about the need for drought relief. I was pretty eager to get behind this," said Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, a co-author of the bill.
"With the lack of rain last year, it just put farmers in a hard position so they were looking for any assistance they could get."
In September, Gov. Tim Walz pitched the idea with hopes it would pass quickly in a special session last fall. But the special session got derailed by disagreements on other issues.
“These funds will target the most severely impacted counties," the bill's author Rep. Mike Sundin, DFL-Esko, said in a statement. "These funds won’t make farmers whole, but it will help with a significant bill or additional expense caused by the drought."
Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish said ranchers in central and northern Minnesota had the roughest time as their grasslands dried up, forcing them to buy expensive hay elsewhere.
"And the vegetable farmers had it rough. They have no access to crop insurance and it costs them a lot to irrigate their crops. Vegetables need more frequent water than other crops."
He is confident the bill, approved by the House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee on Wednesday, will move in the Senate soon, too. "There is pretty broad, bipartisan support for this."
Frederick said it should help that the bill doesn't have any other issues or complexities in it. "It's about as short and straightforward of a bill as you see."
Wertish noted that nearly 80% of the state's landscape was in severe drought for a long stretch of the summer.
"At present, 70% percent of the state is still abnormally dry, which makes this assistance even more important.”
Wertish said livestock producers need help soon to buy feed and to plan for the year ahead.
