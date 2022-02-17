Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 1F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 1F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.