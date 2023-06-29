MANKATO — The weekend rains kept the drought conditions from getting much worse in Minnesota.
The new Drought Monitor map released Thursday is mostly unchanged from the previous week.
Areas of moderate drought increased from 34% to 39% percent of Minnesota.
Severe drought remains unchanged at 5%.
South-central Minnesota and much of the southwest part of the state are in decent shape with most of the rest of Minnesota either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought. A small area, around Lake Mille Lacs, is in a severe drought.
"That weekend rain was a nice one. That will carry us another week," said Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, where 1.2 inches of rain fell over the weekend.
"It was a pretty general rainfall across our region," said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and senior vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal.
"Around the area we got anywhere from an inch to more than an inch and a half. Further up the Minnesota River it dropped off more."
Thiesse said the rain was very timely as crops, as well as gardens and yards, were getting stressed from prolonged dry and hot weather.
Hoverstad said that because of heavy rains in early May, the area is not far behind normal rainfall.
"For the growing season, since May 1 we're just an inch and a half below normal."
Both men said about 1 inch of rain per week moving forward is needed to keep things in good condition.
"The first half of July is critical," Thiesse said. That's when corn will be tasseling and pollinating and the plants require plenty of moisture and preferably cooler temps to do well.
Corn plants are ahead of normal this year due to more hot days. "Since May 1, we're 25% ahead in growing degree days," he said.
Despite dry and drought conditions, Minnesota is in far better shape than many crop-producing states. "Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and parts of Iowa are in very bad shape," Thiesse said.
He said the recent nationwide crop rating was the worst it’s been since 1988, which was a bad drought year.
While this region and southwest Minnesota are holding up well, Hoverstad said he is concerned about areas to the east and southeast where drought conditions were worse and not as much rain fell there last weekend.
The forecast for south-central Minnesota calls for increasing temperatures in the days ahead, hitting the low 90s Sunday and Monday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Beginning midweek, temperatures are to moderate with highs in the low 80s or high 70s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.