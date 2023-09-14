MANKATO — Drought conditions worsened locally and across that state this week.
The latest Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows large portions of the state went from "abnormally dry" on last week's map to being in moderate or severe drought now.
Blue Earth, Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties are also in severe drought with Waseca County in extreme drought.
A large portion of southern Minnesota just to the west of Mankato had been in only an abnormally dry range, but now the entire southwestern and western areas are in moderate drought with the far southwest corner in severe drought.
The latest map shows drought covering 99% of the state. Some parts of northeastern Minnesota have seen decent rainfalls recently, but significant rain hasn't hit most of the rest of the state.
Southeastern Minnesota, around Rochester, remains in "exceptional drought" as does parts of Carlton, Pine and Aitkin counties south of Duluth.
Rochester has a seasonal rainfall deficit of nearly 10 inches.
The Twin Cities has a rainfall deficit since June 1 of 8.2 inches below normal.
Most lakes and streams in the state are at low levels after three consecutive years of drought conditions.
The Minnesota River at Mankato is at just 2.6 feet. While low, it's not near a record; the river at Mankato has been less than 1 foot three times in recorded history. Its lowest recorded point was 0.3 feet in the severe drought year of 1934. In fall of 2021 the river at Mankato was just 1.1 feet.
At Henderson, the Minnesota River was at 712.08 feet above sea level Thursday. That ties the fifth lowest level ever recorded there, in 2013.
There isn't much chance for soaking rains in the Mankato region in the week ahead. There's a 45% chance of showers Friday morning and then the next good chance for rain doesn't come for another week.
