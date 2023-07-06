MANKATO — Drought conditions have worsened, with all of the Greater Mankato region now listed as abnormally dry.
A larger area of the state, mostly in and around the Twin Cities metro, has gone into the “severe drought” range. And Olmsted County, home of Rochester, moved into the severe drought category this week, according to the latest Drought Monitor map released Thursday.
The data is through 8 a.m. Tuesday, so any rain that came later in the day on the Fourth of July is not included in this week’s monitor.
The Duluth region, which received heavy rains last week, moved out of severe drought into moderate drought.
Eight percent of the state is now in a severe drought up from 5% last week. Forty-one percent of the state is abnormally dry and 48% of the state is in moderate drought.
No area of the state is listed as being in an extreme drought.
Some recent spotty rains around the state kept more of Minnesota from entering the severe or extreme drought ranges.
Still the local area and most of the state continues to fall behind normal rainfall amounts.
Friday evening brings the best chance of rain locally, with a 50% chance, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Otherwise there are only slight chances for rain in the next seven days.
The dry conditions come at the time corn crops are entering the critical stage of pollinating and tasseling. If the plants are stressed, fewer seeds will be set. While it is dry, cooler weather would help the corn. Temperatures locally are forecasted to be in the 70s or low 80s through Sunday before climbing to about 86 on Monday.
