MANKATO — A Mankato man with a long criminal history who was found guilty of drug sales was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.
A Blue Earth County jury found Karl Alfredo Rosillo, 39, guilty of felony drug sales and drug possession in October. Jurors acquitted him of kidnapping and fleeing police charges.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in which Rosillo was a passenger in September 2019 on Highway 22 because Rosillo was wanted on a warrant. The 17-year-old girl driving told police she tried to pull over but Rosillo took control of the wheel and pressed the accelerator from the passenger seat, according to a court complaint.
The vehicle crashed into a Blue Earth County Sheriff deputy's vehicle. The girl had minor injuries.
Seven baggies with a collective 25 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, the charges said. Nearly $4,300 and multiple cellphones also were found.
Rosillo was sentenced Monday by Blue Earth County District Court Judge Mark Betters to serve 256 months in prison and pay over $16,000 in restitution. He was given credit for 496 days already spent in jail.
Rosillo has a number of prior convictions that enhanced his sentence. He is on parole for a 2015 drug charge in Ramsey County.
