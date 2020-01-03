ST. PETER — A man who was suspected of supplying the drugs that killed a North Mankato woman in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail.
Otis L. Dear Jr., 40, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to felony drug sales in November and was sentenced Friday in Nicollet County District Court. A third-degree murder charge was dismissed in a plea deal.
County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said a plea agreement was appropriate, “based on all of the evidence available to us.”
Dear was charged following the death of Patricia Ann Johnston, 29, in May 2018.
Johnston was found unresponsive in her Nicollet Avenue apartment, according to court documents. An autopsy showed she had a lethal level of fentanyl in her system, as well as methamphetamine.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is increasingly being added to other illicit drugs.
It was the second known fatal fentanyl overdose in the Mankato region. There since have been several more reported overdoses, one of them fatal.
Investigators found texts between Johnston and Dear that appeared to involve drug sales, a court complaint said. Drug residue found at Johnston's residence tested as fentanyl and residue found at Dear's residence tested as a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.
Dear was sentenced Friday to 180 days in jail. He received credit for seven days already served and will be eligible for work release and early release for good behavior.
A stayed prison sentence will be dismissed if Dear completes 10 years of probation. He also was ordered to pay more than $13,000 in restitution to Johnston's family and the Minnesota Crime Victim's Reparations Board.
Zehnder Fischer said the case is a tragic reminder about the dangers of drug use.
“We need to continue to work to combat the sale of drugs and to give resources to people who need help to battle their addiction,” she said.
