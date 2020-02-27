MANKATO — A former Mankato man caught with a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana plants and a gun in 2017 was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Randy Joel Bade, 35, now of Suffolk, Virginia, pleaded guilty to felony drug sales in November and was sentenced this week in Blue Earth County District Court.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searched Bade's Mankato residence in September 2017 after a local dealer identified Bade as his supplier.
Agents found 10 ounces of meth, 10 marijuana plants, 74 grams of processed marijuana and a gun, according to a court complaint.
Bade was sentenced to 65 months in the St. Cloud prison, with credit for 45 days served. The final third of prison sentences are generally served on parole, so Bade will be eligible for release in August 2023.
