MANKATO — Free disposal of outdated or unneeded medications is available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
City staff will be available to assist participants.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is the main sponsor for the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection event.
Safely disposing of medications helps keep them out of landfills and the water system. Items collected are burned to have the least environmental impact.
Items accepted include:
• Prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, narcotics and other controlled substances.
• Medication samples, pet medications.
• Vitamins and supplements, liquid medication in glass or leak-proof containers, medicated ointments and lotions, inhalers.
Items that will not be accepted include:
• Vaping devices, needles, syringes or other sharps.
• Thermometers, IV bags, bloody or infectious waste, hydrogen peroxide and business waste.
Mankato also provides a self-serve, anonymous drug drop box disposal service year-round, 24-hours a day at the Public Safety Center.
For more information, call 387-8780.
