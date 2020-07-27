A Faribault County sheriff's deputy should not have asked a speeding driver what was in a paper towel in her vehicle, state judges have decided.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday overturned an Iowa woman's drug and DWI convictions after determining a deputy's search was unjustified.
Deputy Briar Bonin pulled over Marguerita Elizabeth Abujobarah, 43, of Mason City, Iowa, for speeding and weaving on I-90 in Faribault County in December 2018.
Bonin noticed a rolled-up paper towel in the center console of Abujobarah's Jeep, according to court documents. Bonin asked her if he could see the towel and she gave it to him. Inside he found a glass pipe that contained methamphetamine residue.
Abujobarah was charged with gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor DWI and a district judge found her guilty after denying a motion to suppress the evidence. She was sentenced to five days in jail already served and one year of probation.
Faribault County District Judge Troy Timmerman ruled Bonin had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity to justify asking about and looking in the towel.
A panel of Minnesota Court of Appeals judges disagreed.
Law enforcement officers need more than a hunch to justify a search, the judges ruled. Officers need a “particularized and objective basis” for suspecting criminal activity.
“Deputy Bonin presented no facts supplementing his guess and hunch sufficient to create objective support for his desire to search the rolled up paper towel,” the ruling states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.