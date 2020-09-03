MANKATO — A drug overdose is suspected in the death of a woman found in her Mankato apartment Friday, according to a search warrant application.
The 26-year-old hadn’t been heard from for several days before authorities found her body at Rosa Place on Timberwolf Drive. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia and a white substance, leading them to suspect an overdose, the court document states. Toxicology results are still pending.
Investigators have identified a suspect they believe supplied methamphetamine to the woman, the warrant application says. The suspect has been arrested on an unrelated drug warrant.
