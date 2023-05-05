COURTLAND — A rural Courtland man was arrested Thursday after the drug task force executed a search warrant at his residence.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Brown, Lyon, Renville, Redwood County Drug Task Force with the search warrant and arrest of Gerald Waibel.
Three stolen vehicles were also recovered during the search of this property. Waibel is in the Nicollet County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearms violations.
The investigation is ongoing.
