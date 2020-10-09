ST. PETER — Cocaine and over a pound of marijuana allegedly were found in a vehicle after a high-speed pursuit on Highway 169 Tuesday night.
Steven Lee Uhl, 55, of St. Paul, was charged with felony fleeing police in a vehicle, misdemeanor fleeing on foot, felony drug possession and misdemeanor traffic violations Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to a court complaint:
Two Nicollet County Sheriff deputies tried to pull over a Cadillac for speeding on Highway 169 at 10:40 p.m. The driver, later identified as Uhl, would not stop and reached a speed over 130 mph.
Uhl lost control and slid into a ditch near County Road 76 north of St. Peter.
Uhl got out of the Cadillac and ran into a wooded area. A deputy found Uhl and arrested him without incident.
Inside the Cadillac, deputies found 20 bags containing a total of 1.2 pounds of marijuana. The also found: a bag and a paper bundle containing 1 gram each of cocaine; vape pens, edibles and other products containing THC; five pills of varied varieties; a scale, grinders and other drug paraphernalia; and a large amount of cash.
Uhl told a deputy he was an avid marijuana user and all of the marijuana in the car was for his own personal use. He said he did not know how the cocaine got in his car.
