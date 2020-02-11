LAKE CRYSTAL — Two men allegedly had marijuana when they were stopped in stolen vehicles in unrelated incidents in the Lake Crystal area last week.
Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped Friday in the middle of County Road 30.
Driver Anthony Lyle Morrison, 28, of Minneapolis, wasn't fully coherent and refused to give his name, according to a court complaint.
Marijuana was found in the vehicle, which was discovered to have been stolen from Minneapolis that morning.
Morrison was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanors for marijuana possession and giving a false name to police.
Early Saturday morning a Lake Crystal police officer stopped a driver for driving erratically on Highway 60.
A breathalyzer showed driver Willie Sanchez Zamorano, 36, of Brooklyn Park, had a blood alcohol content of 0.12, according to a court complaint. He allegedly admitted he also recently had used methamphetamine and marijuana.
Eleven baggies of marijuana allegedly were found in the vehicle.
The car had been stolen from Ramsey County on Friday. Zamorano said he bought the Hyundai Elantra from a guy named Smiley for $500 in Minneapolis.
Zamorano was charged Monday with felony receiving stolen property and gross misdemeanors for DWI and marijuana possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.