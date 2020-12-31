MANKATO — Drugs and a loaded gun allegedly were found in the Mankato apartment of a man who fled from police.
Walter Deangelo Green, 21, was charged with felony fleeing police and felony drug crimes Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A sheriff deputy stopped Green for driving without headlights and running a red light at Stadium Road and Monks Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Green drove away after the deputy got out of his squad.
The deputy pursued Green to an apartment complex on Homestead Road, where Green ran into a building.
A county dispatcher informed the deputy Green lived in the building. The deputy went to Green's apartment and a woman who answered the door claimed Green was not inside.
Green came out after the deputy advised he would come back with a search warrant. He said he fled because he did not have a license. He smelled of marijuana and had a large amount of money in his possession.
The deputy got a warrant to search Green's apartment and vehicle for drugs. Cocaine, marijuana and a loaded gun were found in the apartment.
Green admitted he had had the gun and cocaine in his possession and hid it in the apartment after he ran inside.
