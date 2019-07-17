MANKATO — Drugs and a gun allegedly were found in a vehicle after an intoxicated driver asked a police officer to go back to the suspect's car and close the sunroof.
Jeremy Lynn Endres, 38, of North Mankato, was arrested for DWI Monday evening in Mankato. Endres admitted he had been drinking beer and whiskey and a breathalyzer showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.11, according to a court complaint.
After he was taken to jail, Engres asked an officer to return to his car and close the sunroof because it was raining. The officer allegedly found a pistol in a case in the backseat, a bottle of whiskey and two pills of an ADHD medication.
Endres was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of drug possession, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.
