MANKATO — When it was being planned in 2004, it was typically called “the sober bus.”
But people traveling from Mankato’s downtown bar district to apartment complexes near Minnesota State University had another name for the service — “the drunk bus.” Because, while the vehicle itself might not have been fueled by alcohol, most of its riders were.
Seventeen years after its arrival, what is officially known as the Late Night Express is not coming back for the 2021-22 academic year, the city of Mankato announced this week.
“We consulted with business owners in Mankato’s city center to gather their feedback,” said Shawn Schloesser, associate director of transportation planning services. “Their input, additional transportation choices, and data showing significant decreased ridership, were considered in making this decision.”
The service ran from midnight to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights during the academic year, aiming to give young people a safe, inexpensive option for getting home after a night of drinking and to reduce problems caused by drunken students staggering through neighborhoods between downtown and their apartments.
Statistics in the city’s 2018 Transit Study showed the route, with its very limited operating hours, was the least used in the local transit system. The report showed about 1,400 riders in February and October, the highest volume months.
Ridership was much lower in the past academic year, but that was inevitable as the pandemic had prompted capacity restrictions in bars and caused many MSU students to spend more time away from campus as they took classes online. The service was suspended on Nov. 13 as the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota hit its peak and bars were required to close at 10 p.m. The bus never resumed operation.
The bus service was part of a wide-ranging strategy by the city, working with MSU and the hospitality industry, to get better control of excessive drinking by young adults in Mankato following the alcohol-infused riot during the university’s 2003 homecoming weekend.
The broader initiative became even more imperative after a series of deadly alcohol-related incidents, such as the intoxicated man who died after he fell off an apartment balcony during a subsequent homecoming weekend, a college student who drank herself to death at a downtown bar, and a high school student who died from alcohol poisoning. Later, two 22-year-olds died in Mankato and North Mankato after drinking — one struck by a car and another from alcohol poisoning. And a downtown fight at bar-closing time left a former MSU football player with permanent brain damage.
Along with creating the Late Night Express, liquor ordinance revisions boosted training of bar staff and discouraged drink specials that encouraged alcohol consumption. And the police presence downtown was increased, as was the number of security cameras.
In 2014, though, even the “sober bus” was implicated in injuries to a drunken MSU student. The 21-year-old engineering student climbed onto the rear exterior of the bus and rode it for several blocks before falling off and suffering injuries that left him hospitalized in critical condition. The student’s parents issued a statement saying their son had attempted to ride on the back of the bus only because it was full and he could not get in.
