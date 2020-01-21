MANKATO — An intoxicated driver who nearly ran over two Mankato police officers during a chase this fall was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jeremy Terrell Hobbs, 30, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor DWI in November and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The chase started the early morning of Sept. 16 after Hobbs swerved into the wrong lane on North Riverfront Drive and nearly struck an oncoming police squad, according to a court complaint.
Hobbs ran a red light, reached 80 mph and drove over grass before he was cornered in a dead-end alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues.
Hobbs rammed into a squad car and while his car got stuck on tree roots, two officers got out of their squads. Hobbs freed his vehicle, struck two more squads and nearly struck the two officers on foot, but they jumped out of the way.
Hobbs smelled of alcohol and had an open bottle of brandy in his car. He refused to take a breathalyzer.
Additional charges including first-degree assault, and fleeing police and property damage were dismissed in a plea deal.
Hobbs was sentenced to one year in the Blue Earth County Jail with credit for five days already served and he is eligible for work release. A 21-month prison sentence was stayed pending completion of the jail sentence and five years probation.
Hobbs also was ordered to pay restitution, but the amount has not yet been determined.
