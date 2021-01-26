MANKATO — A driver who fled from police while drunk with two children in his SUV was sentenced to community service and probation.
Ryan Lee Stevens, 45, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor counts of fleeing police and DWI and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In May, Stevens reportedly shoved a woman who tried to stop him from driving away from a Mankato residence with his two children. A Mankato police officer tried to pull Stevens over but he did not stop, according to a court complaint. He nearly struck a second officer's squad before a third officer forced him to a stop.
A breathalyzer showed Stevens had an alcohol concentration of 0.24.
Other charges that initially included felony fleeing and gross misdemeanor child neglect were dismissed. A misdemeanor domestic assault charge also will be dismissed if Stevens completes the terms of his sentence.
Twenty days of jail time will be waived if Steven completes 64 hours of community service and two years of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.