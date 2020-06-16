MANKATO — A man allegedly fired a gun twice inside his Mankato residence while he was intoxicated.
A juvenile called police to 606 Mound Ave. just after 12:33 a.m. Sunday. The child said he heard gunshots, went out to the living room and saw Ross Patrick Perrino, 59, on the couch holding a handgun. The boy said he then saw Perrino fire a bullet into the wall.
Perrino initially denied shooting a gun and appeared to be extremely intoxicated, according to a court complaint.
Another man who was in the house told police Perrino was showing off his revolver and shot a round into the floor. The witness said he believed it was an accident, but then Perrino fired again. The man said they had been drinking and he didn't believe Perrino was trying to hurt anyone.
Perrino was taken into custody and continued to deny firing a gun until an officer asked if police would find any bullet holes in his house. He then allegedly admitted to shooting at the wall.
A breathalyzer showed Perrino had a blood alcohol content of 0.16.
Inside Perrino's house, police reportedly found a revolver, two shotguns and a rifle with a homemade sound suppressor.
Perrino was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
