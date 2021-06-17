GOOD THUNDER — A man allegedly stole a car and drove while drunk after he was kicked out of a Good Thunder bar.
Kristofer Nash Hoehn, 35, of Amboy, was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor DWI Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman reported her car was stolen early Wednesday morning after she left the keys inside outside a bar.
Hoehn was spotted driving the car in Amboy, according to a court complaint. A breathalyzer reportedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.18.
The car's owner told authorities Hoehn had been at the bar and was kicked out for being very intoxicated and causing problems.
About a half-hour before she discovered her car was missing, the woman said she saw Hoehn lying on a sidewalk outside the bar and offered to help him find a ride home, but he declined.
