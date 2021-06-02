MANKATO — A man allegedly stole a running vehicle from a Mankato driveway and drove it while he had an alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.
A resident on Swiss Street reported his vehicle was stolen around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He left it running while he ran inside.
The missing vehicle was spotted soon after at a gas station with Sefu Murekezi, 25, of Mankato, inside, according to a court complaint.
A breathalyzer allegedly sowed Murekezi had an alcohol concentration of 0.22. He was taken to a detox facility and charged by warrant Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony theft and gross misdemeanor DWI.
