MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly drove drunk and tried to break into a woman's occupied Mankato residence in the middle of the night.
A woman who knows Michael Lee Watkins, 34, called police at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday. She said Watkins punched a basement window, leaned inside, tried to grab at her and her boyfriend, and told her boyfriend he would get him.
Watkins was still leaning in through the window when officers arrived, according to a court complaint.
Watkins allegedly admitted to driving to the residence while intoxicated, breaking a window and attempting to get inside. He said he came because he had received antagonizing calls and text messages.
Watkins was taken to detox after a breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.25.
Watkins was later jailed and charged with felony burglary, gross misdemeanor counts of harassment and DWI, and misdemeanor property damage.
