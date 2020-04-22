KIESTER — A Kiester man allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit and was driving more than 100 mph when a deputy initiated a high-speed chase that crossed into Iowa.
Juan Miguel Salcedo, 37, was charged with felony fleeing police and gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Faribault County District Court.
According to the charging complaint:
A Faribault County sheriff’s deputy observed a driver later identified as Salcedo traveling 110 mph on Highway 22 south of Kiester at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The deputy caught up with the vehicle as it reached the Iowa border. When the deputy activated his lights and siren, the driver went into a ditch, returned to the roadway and did not stop.
The vehicle turned onto a gravel road and continued northbound at a high speed. When he got back into Kiester, the fleeing driver turned his lights off and the deputy lost sight of him.
The vehicle was registered to Salcedo. When deputies went to his West State Street residence, they spotted him getting out of his vehicle. A deputy had to prevent Salcedo from going inside his house after he ignored orders to halt.
A breathalyzer given at the scene showed Salcedo had a blood alcohol content of 0.19. Salcedo later refused to comply with a warrant to provide a blood or urine sample.
Salcedo has one prior DWI conviction in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.