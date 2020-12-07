ST. PETER — A repeat drunken driver allegedly crashed into a field during a high-speed chase.
Jesus Flores, 27, of St. Peter, was charged with felony fleeing police, felony and gross misdemeanor DWI and gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
A St. Peter police officer investigated a report of someone repeatedly driving past a residence on the city's northern end around 3:40 a.m. Friday. The officer witnessed the car speeding and tried pull it over on Dodd Avenue but it did not stop, according to a court complaint.
The driver, later identified as Flores, reportedly turned on to Nicollet County Road 15, went over 100 mph and ran a stop sign.
Flores lost control on a curve, went airborne and landed in a plowed field, the charges say. He then reportedly got out and started to run but stopped when the officer caught up to him.
After he was taken to jail, a breathalyzer reportedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.20.
Flores has three prior DWI convictions, including two last year for which he is on probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.